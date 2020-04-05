MCO: McDonald's in Malaysia won't accept dine-in yet

PETALING JAYA - McDonald's has announced that it won't be accepting dine-in customers for the time being, despite the government's announcement that restaurants would be allowed to reopen under the conditional movement control order (MCO).

According to its Facebook page, customers are only allowed to order via drive-thru, take-away, and delivery, as has been the case since the beginning of the MCO in March.

Dear Valued Customers, We can’t welcome you back to Dine-In yet as the safety of Malaysians are still our main priority.... Posted by McDonald's on Saturday, May 2, 2020

"We can't welcome you back to dine-in yet as the safety of Malaysians are still our main priority.

"You can still enjoy your favourite McD meals through our convenient McDelivery, drive-thru and take-away, 8am to 10pm daily from May 4 onwards," it said in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday (May 1) that the conditional MCO would start from May 4 with certain business sectors allowed to operate.

However, several states including Negri Sembilan, Kedah, and Sabah have opted out for the time being. Pahang is still mulling the move.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had advised Malaysians to adjust to the new norm by following the guidelines set by the government, as the majority of the workers will be back in force on Monday (May 4).

He stressed the importance of complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by embracing social distancing, taking all precautionary measures and maintaining good personal hygiene.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.