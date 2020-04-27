MCO or not, Navy always protecting Malaysian waters, says chief

PETALING JAYA - The Royal Malaysian Navy is still protecting the nation's waters as per normal despite allocating manpower to enforce the movement control order (MCO).

In his Navy Day speech, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said that its duties are being carried out 24/7.

"Our ships and units at the front lines have to conduct patrols and surveillance at their respective operational areas.

"Besides that, joint operations along with other maritime agencies are planned to prevent the possibility of illegal immigrants entering, especially when the country is undergoing the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Navy assets have to always be at the ready to move, seeing as the chance of them entering is high," he said in a recorded video on Monday (April 27).

He added that protecting the sovereignty and safety of the country's waters was the navy's duty.

Adopting a "new normal", the Navy is celebrating its 86th Navy Day without the usual fanfare.

The Navy chief also said that the Navy had been Covid-19 free since April 3.

"Based on the statistics, it shows that no Covid-19 patients have been from our Navy personnel or our families since April 3. This should be maintained, and we must continue to work towards preventing the spread of this virus.

"The Navy has also taken the initiative to create several quarantine centres for those of us who suffer from Covid-19 symptoms. They are placed there for observation and for health screenings," he said.

Two of the centres he pointed out as examples were in the Lumut and Kota Kinabalu naval bases.

On upcoming projects, Admiral Reza said that several buildings and new housing units are in the works.

Two new headquarters are being planned in Bintulu and Sandakan. A new aerial training facility is also in the works in Sitiawan.

He also thanked all the frontliners currently fighting the spread of the virus.

"Be proud of yourself. We are all proud of you," he said.

