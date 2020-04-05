MCO still on in Malaysia, reminds Health DG

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians should not assume that the movement control order (MCO) has ended merely because the government has eased some restrictions from today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the MCO was still in effect and the authorities were only giving some leeway. The public, he said, must follow all the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry.

"The perception that the MCO is over is wrong, " he said at his press briefing yesterday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin spoke on the easing of restrictions in which a number of activities were allowed to resume today under a conditional MCO. Noor Hisham said the government was using the World Health Organisation's six criteria in ending a lockdown.

Citing Taiwan and Sweden as examples, he said it was important for the public to practise a high level of compliance and discipline.

"Without a vaccine or any effective treatment, the virus will likely remain in the community for at least a year or two.

"So we have two methods to contain the spread of Covid-19, which is the MCO or through SOP compliance," he said.

To a question about several states not wanting to follow the conditional MCO set by the Federal Government, he said: "If there are states, companies, businesses or individuals which cannot abide by the SOP, then they can fall back on the MCO."

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia recorded a triple-digit of new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days.

Yesterday, there were 122 new infections, bringing the tally of infections to 6,298. Of the 122 new cases, 70 were local transmissions, while 52 were imported.

There were also two new fatalities as at noon yesterday, bringing the national death toll to 105.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the ministry was planning to conduct Covid-19 screening tests on all staff and residents of old folk homes.

According to him, the highest number of Covid-19 deaths involved people between the ages of 61 and 70, while the second-largest age group was between 71 and 80.

Dr Noor Hisham said that screening had already started in 17 senior care centres under the purview of the Welfare Department.

This would be followed by 357 care centres registered under the Care Centres Act and 26 nursing homes registered under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act. "The ministry has been informed that there are more than 1,000 senior care centres that are not registered under any Act," he said.

He said the district health departments would identify senior care homes including pondok agama institutions in each district to ensure that the screening would be more comprehensive.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.