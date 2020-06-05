MCO: Striking a balance the only solution

No one knows when the Covid-19 pandemic will end. Thus, businesses and many other institutions cannot afford to stay shut forever. No amount of MCO extensions or rules can help us. The best way forward is for us to be health conscious and take the necessary steps.

IT'S always good to err on the side of caution and that's perhaps why nine states have either opted out or are not fully participating in the conditional movement control order (MCO).

Many businesses, especially restaurants and shops, have also chosen to delay their openings until next week, at least.

After more than 40 days of MCO, it will take a while for many to adjust to the new normal.

For some, they think that the MCO is over, which isn't the case, and changing the mindset of these Malaysians will be a challenge especially for the restaurants, which will have to bear the brunt if any customer is found to be infected by the virus.

The biggest concern is the need for restaurants to foot the medical bill if a staff or customer contracted Covid-19.

While treatment at designated government hospitals for Covid-19 cases is free, most businesses cannot digest the thought of having to spend on disinfection each time there is a case and having their premises sealed for 14 days, which would be a "stigma" and it could ruin their reputation.

But here's the reality check. It makes no difference if businesses are open this week or next week because the virus won't disappear in the coming weeks.

No vaccine has been found and no one knows exactly when it will be available worldwide as testing takes years.

If we are lucky, it could be ready next year. If not, two years, and what if it does not materialise even then?

No one has an answer yet.

Our curve has flattened with the number of positive cases dropping but it is always possible there could be more cases in the weeks to come. At least, our borders are sealed and that's comforting as we make comparisons with some countries.

And at some stage, schools and universities with two million students would have to reopen. These are massive numbers and we do not know where these students were during the MCO period. We can be sure there will be more cases then after testing is done.

Likewise, the government's call requiring all foreign workers to be tested is a good move as construction works resume and other sectors reopen.

It's a difficult situation as it is a case of saving lives and livelihoods. Striking a balance is the only answer. Malaysia has incurred an estimated RM63 billion (S$21 billion) in losses since the MCO came into force on March 18.Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the country will incur another RM35 billion in losses if the MCO is extended for another month, bringing the total losses throughout the enforcement period to an estimated RM98 billion.

Muhyiddin said the country was losing an estimated RM2.4 billion daily throughout the enforcement of the MCO, which is currently in its fourth phase.

"After almost two months into the MCO, I am aware the majority want to return to work.

"Traders want to reopen their businesses and the same applies to industrial operators who want to resume operations."

We are living in tough times. If the Prime Minister doesn't allow a conditional MCO, he would face enormous pressure and by allowing it, he has faced a barrage of criticism.It hasn't helped that a lot of the criticism is also political in nature as reflected in the tone of the denunciations.

So, besides Covid-19, he also has to fend off a political virus.

That aside, many found the opening up too abrupt and were caught off guard. They expected the removing of restrictions in the respective sectors to be done in stages.

It is also not true that the Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers were not informed as they all attended a National Security Council (NSC)meeting on April 28 to discuss the economic crisis and possible remedies.

The NSC meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, agreed to allow economic sectors that were given permission to operate at full capacity without any time constraints.

The decision came after the Economic Action Council convened on April 27 to evaluate the latest economic and financial situation, as well as the well-being of Malaysians.

In short, the Prime Minister announced the decision on May 1, which was three days later.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he understood the reason why the Federal Government needed to impose the conditional MCO while Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he would be implementing the conditional MCO in three phases, saying he did not want to take the risk and loosen the MCO.

Yesterday, Nirvana Asia Group founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Kong Hon Kong expressed support for the Federal Government's decision to allow economic sectors to resume operations to stimulate social vitality and reboot the country's economy.

"Due to the national condition and geographical factor, it is impossible to reopen economic activities only after there are zero cases of Covid-19, " he said in an interview with Sin Chew.

"With a gradually relaxed MCO and allowing economic activities to resume by strictly following the standard operating procedure issued by the Health Ministry, we can avoid severely affecting the economy that could lead to other social problems due to a longer-term control."

He has rightly said that it is impossible for Malaysia to wait until the pandemic is completely over before restoring social and economic order.

Kong is also a philanthropist who has donated millions to charity as well as safety equipment to the frontliners recently and certainly he means well.

One thing is for sure. No amount of MCO extensions or rules can help us.

As Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah rightly said, the only effective fight against Covid-19 is social distancing at this point.

Businesses cannot afford to stay shut forever. Schools, airports, restaurants, convention centres, cinemas, barber shops, hair salons and others must open at some point.

Borders must open when the time is right because most of us have to travel for business, education, family and health reasons. Borders can't be shut down for the next two or three years just because there is no vaccine.

But we have to be health conscious and take the necessary steps. The daily wearing of masks, temperature checks, regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitisers and disinfectants should by now be a habit, not an option.

Kong has also suggested the need to control the number of people in shopping malls, parks, sports centres, hospitals and religious places.

The government needs to review some of the seemingly harsh stance on businesses. Restaurant owners can also just take a WhatsApp photo of the identity cards of their customers instead of having to do more paperwork.

The most practical is to follow the China way - mandatory installation of an app to keep track of your health status and movements.

The cynics among us may ask why a prominent bereavement operator like Kong should speak up on this.

It's simple as he has other businesses and even the bereavement sector has been badly hit as funerals are now a one-day and no-frills affair without the wake and extended prayer sessions.

No one is spared from the pandemic virus as dying is now a lonely send off with no one to pay their respects except for a few family members. No one knows when this will end, remember.

