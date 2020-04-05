MCO: Unsung heroes of the Penang community

GEORGE TOWN - From convenience store staff to bus drivers, they are among the many who have served the public without fanfare during the movement control order (MCO).Convenience store operations manager Norhayati Mohd Ali said while having to work during the MCO, she reminded herself constantly that she had a responsibility towards the community.

"I fear getting Covid-19 but at the same time, I feel honoured to be among the frontliners who provide essential services to the people, " the 31-year-old said.

Norhayati, who is single and speaks fluently in the Hokkien dialect, said she constantly reminded her staff and to take precautions, including wearing face masks and sanitising their store every hour, she said.

Rapid Penang bus captain Abdul Rashid Jaafar said he knew bus drivers were at higher risk because they came into contact with many people each day.

So he took a lot of precautions, including advising passengers who boarded his bus to wear a face mask and use hand sanitisers, he said."I also remind them to sit or stand far apart from each other, " said the 40-year-old.

He also made sure he cleaned himself after work before coming into contact with family members, he added.

"I hope Penang can be a green zone sooner and subsequently be free of the virus, " he said.

His colleague Mohd Azrul Nizam, 26, expressed similar sentiments.

"It is a heavy responsibilty but I have to do it to earn for my family, " he said.

