Meet the Interceptor: Giant 'vacuum' cleaning up Malaysia's severely polluted Klang River

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - The severely polluted Klang River is set to get a new lease of life with the help of Rotterdam-based non-profit Ocean Cleanup.

Ocean Cleanup's gigantic "vacuum machine", the Interceptor has been docked in the Klang stretch of the river for over two months now.

It has the ability and capacity to clear up at least 100,000kg of garbage daily from the river.

The "big cleanup" is part of the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) initiative under the Menteri Besar Inc, to resuscitate the state's polluted rivers, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari at a press conference on the sidelines of the state legislative assembly sitting on Monday (Nov 4).

"The clean-up exercise is provided free of charge for a year with Ocean Cleanup collaborating with state-government linked company Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB), " said Mr Amirudin.

A special report by The Star on river pollution recently, based on data from the Department of Environment (DoE), revealed that most of the nine main rivers of Selangor are polluted.

The Interceptor, said Mr Amirudin, has enhanced the state's efforts of clearing Klang River of garbage.

Besides Malaysia, the Interceptor has also been deployed in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Also at the press conference was Mr Boyan Slat, inventor of Interceptor. He is also the Ocean Cleanup chief executive officer.

"Ocean Cleanup's main mission is to rid the oceans of plastic waste.