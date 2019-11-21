Meeting held to 'amend 1MDB audit'

KUALA LUMPUR - A coordination meeting allegedly held to amend the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) audit report came to life as the voices of those who attended it boomed through an audio clip that was played to the High Court.

The clip, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes, was said to be of a meeting held on Feb 24,2016, at the behest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, who was under examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, confirmed several voices in the clip.

They were former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Saadatul Nafisah (National Audit Department), Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain (Treasury Department) and Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh (Prime Minister's Office).

The 64-year-old witness also confirmed the voice of former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy in the clip.

Earlier, Sri Ram tendered a USB pen drive that contained the voice recording of the Feb 24 meeting chaired by Ali. A transcript of the recording was also handed over to the court.

After the clip ended, Sri Ram proceeded to pose additional questions to the witness.

Sri Ram: This meeting was held at whose behest?

Ali: At the request of Najib.

Sri Ram: The changes that were made in the report, on whose request?

Ali: During our first meeting (on Feb 22,2016) it was at Najib's request (on the issue of conflicting financial statements). But at the other meeting (Feb 24,2016), other things came out. The changes were then requested by Arul Kanda.

Sri Ram: (In the audio clip) You mentioned shredding the documents. What is the purpose of that suggestion?

Ali: Because of the conclusion. There shouldn't be two or three versions (of the report). There should be one version and that one stands.

The witness, however, said he was not sure if the documents were indeed shredded or otherwise.