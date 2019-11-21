Meeting held to 'amend 1MDB audit'

KUALA LUMPUR - A coordination meeting allegedly held to amend the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) audit report came to life as the voices of those who attended it boomed through an audio clip that was played to the High Court.
The clip, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes, was said to be of a meeting held on Feb 24,2016, at the behest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
Former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, who was under examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, confirmed several voices in the clip.
They were former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Saadatul Nafisah (National Audit Department), Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain (Treasury Department) and Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh (Prime Minister's Office).
The 64-year-old witness also confirmed the voice of former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy in the clip.
Earlier, Sri Ram tendered a USB pen drive that contained the voice recording of the Feb 24 meeting chaired by Ali. A transcript of the recording was also handed over to the court.
After the clip ended, Sri Ram proceeded to pose additional questions to the witness.
Sri Ram: This meeting was held at whose behest?
Ali: At the request of Najib.
Sri Ram: The changes that were made in the report, on whose request?
Ali: During our first meeting (on Feb 22,2016) it was at Najib's request (on the issue of conflicting financial statements). But at the other meeting (Feb 24,2016), other things came out. The changes were then requested by Arul Kanda.
Sri Ram: (In the audio clip) You mentioned shredding the documents. What is the purpose of that suggestion?
Ali: Because of the conclusion. There shouldn't be two or three versions (of the report). There should be one version and that one stands.
The witness, however, said he was not sure if the documents were indeed shredded or otherwise.
On Tuesday, Ali revealed that he called a coordination meeting between 1MDB and several related agencies as instructed by Najib. He said the meeting was attended by Arul Kanda, Ambrin and Saadatul, Mohamad Isa and Asri Hamdin (representative from Treasury Department), Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (Attorney General's Chambers), Shukry and his senior private secretary Datuk Norazman Ayob. No minutes were recorded at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, four issues were agreed to be removed from the audit report including the issues of two conflicting financial statements and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's presence at a 1MDB meeting despite him having no official position in the company. Meanwhile, National Audit Department audit director Nor Salwani Muhammad, 52, testified that Najib had received a copy of the 1MDB audit report draft on Feb 22,2016, which was two days before the coordination meeting was called. She said the draft was earlier sent for printing for 60 copies on Feb 20,2016. On Feb 22,2016, Nor Salwani took 10 copies from the Chief Government Security Office (CGSO), a unit of the Prime Minister's Department, and handed six copies to her boss, Ambrin. "I understood that the 1MDB reports were distributed by Ambrin himself, " she added. Apart from Najib, five other individuals received the copies and they were Shukry, Ambrin, Ali, Dzulkifli and Arul Kanda. The witness said Ambrin handed over the copies to the six individuals on the same day (Feb 22,2016). Najib is accused of using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to avoid any action against him. He allegedly committed the offence in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26,2016. Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib at the same place and time. The hearing before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues today.
Read also
Read also
More about
malaysia
1MDB
Najib Razak
On Tuesday, Ali revealed that he called a coordination meeting between 1MDB and several related agencies as instructed by Najib.
He said the meeting was attended by Arul Kanda, Ambrin and Saadatul, Mohamad Isa and Asri Hamdin (representative from Treasury Department), Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (Attorney General's Chambers), Shukry and his senior private secretary Datuk Norazman Ayob.
No minutes were recorded at the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, four issues were agreed to be removed from the audit report including the issues of two conflicting financial statements and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's presence at a 1MDB meeting despite him having no official position in the company.
Meanwhile, National Audit Department audit director Nor Salwani Muhammad, 52, testified that Najib had received a copy of the 1MDB audit report draft on Feb 22,2016, which was two days before the coordination meeting was called.
She said the draft was earlier sent for printing for 60 copies on Feb 20,2016.
On Feb 22,2016, Nor Salwani took 10 copies from the Chief Government Security Office (CGSO), a unit of the Prime Minister's Department, and handed six copies to her boss, Ambrin.
"I understood that the 1MDB reports were distributed by Ambrin himself, " she added.
Apart from Najib, five other individuals received the copies and they were Shukry, Ambrin, Ali, Dzulkifli and Arul Kanda.
The witness said Ambrin handed over the copies to the six individuals on the same day (Feb 22,2016).
Najib is accused of using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to avoid any action against him.
He allegedly committed the offence in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26,2016.
Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib at the same place and time.
The hearing before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues today.