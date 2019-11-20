Meetings between opposition MPs should have taken place at offices, not homes, says Najib

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Martin Carvalho
Rahimy Rahim
TARRENCE TAN
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The meeting which involved several PKR and Umno MPs with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should have taken place in an office, not a house, says Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

"If there are any meetings, it should have at least been held at offices, not at houses. If meetings were taking place at houses in the middle of the night, it brings about various interpretations.

"If they want to discuss about projects, it should have been done in the office and informed to the chief whip or the opposition leader, " the Pekan MP told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Barisan Nasional advisory board chairman said that the 22 Umno MPs who were reportedly present at Azmin's official residence on Monday (Nov 18) night should be investigated by the party's disciplinary board.

"Because we must maintain party unity and discipline. This is a party issue and we must have the spirit of the party, " he added.

Najib added that responsibilities as an opposition party are to concentrate on rakyat-centric issues.

"We must be seen as a party that continues to provide an alternative narrative in terms of what will be done for the wellbeing of the people and the country, " he said.

The meeting at Azmin's official residence involving 22 Umno MPs, including former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein on Monday (Nov 18) night, had raised eyebrows among political observers.

Hishammuddin had since denied masterminding the meeting, saying that he is ready to be investigated by Umno's disciplinary board.

Umno disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali then said that the board would take immediate action by investigating the matter, using existing party procedures.

Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also claimed that the meeting was to discuss the channelling of government projects to the MP's constituencies.

However, he added the meeting was carried out in a manner that led people to speculate on its objectives, saying that the meeting should have been held in Parliament grounds.

More about
malaysia Najib Razak malaysian politics

