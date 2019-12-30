Melaka to ask Health Ministry to probe case of ambulance used for wedding

MELAKA - Melaka will ask Health Ministry to investigate a video footage of a bride and bridegroom arriving at their wedding reception in two ambulances, following allegations that the ambulance service has been misused.

Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said the act did not take place in the state as claimed by locals.

"I have checked with the government and private hospitals here and was told that the ambulances were not those in service here based on the colours of the vehicles.

"Some claim in messages sent to me that the ambulances were from a hospital in Melaka," he said in an interview here on Saturday (Dec 27).

However, Low said he would write to the Health Ministry to investigate where the ambulances were from.

He said the sirens of the ambulances were blaring when they made their way to the wedding hall.

"It's an absolute abuse of a service meant for emergencies," he added.

The over four-minutes video footage shows the bridegroom in paramedic uniform wheeling his bride into the hall on a stretcher.

The other ambulance was seen ferrying the family members of the newlyweds.