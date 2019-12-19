Melaka bans sale of artificial snow spray at Portuguese Settlement on Christmas eve

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.S.N. Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - The sale of snow spray - usually used for decoration - will be banned at the Portuguese Settlement in Ujong Pasir here on Christmas eve, following public complaints.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Mansor Sudin said in the past, some revellers had sprayed the chemical-based snow into people's eyes and damaged the paint on a few vehicles.

He said leaders at the settlement had been notified about the ban.

"We acted on complaints from residents that the use of the spray had contributed to disputes during celebrations," he said here on Thursday (Dec 19).

Mansor said enforcement officers would be stationed at the settlement during Christmas eve.

"My team will also observe the situation there and a total ban will be imposed in 2020 if needed," he said, adding those selling snow spray would have their wares confiscated.

Mansor added MBMB would not stop individuals from using snow spray in their homes and as long as it was not used in public spaces.

Meanwhile, the organiser of this year's Christmas celebration welcomed the decision.

Spokesman Martin Theseira said community leaders were focusing on upholding family traditions and religious practices during Christmas.

"The ban can minimise troubles and arguments during the celebration," he added.

More about
malaysia Christmas Law and legislation Portugal

TRENDING

Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Have a techy Christmas: Gadget gift ideas for the houseplant lovers in your life
Have a techy Christmas: Gadget gift ideas for the houseplant lovers in your life
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES