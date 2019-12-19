Melaka bans sale of artificial snow spray at Portuguese Settlement on Christmas eve

MELAKA - The sale of snow spray - usually used for decoration - will be banned at the Portuguese Settlement in Ujong Pasir here on Christmas eve, following public complaints.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Mansor Sudin said in the past, some revellers had sprayed the chemical-based snow into people's eyes and damaged the paint on a few vehicles.

He said leaders at the settlement had been notified about the ban.

"We acted on complaints from residents that the use of the spray had contributed to disputes during celebrations," he said here on Thursday (Dec 19).

Mansor said enforcement officers would be stationed at the settlement during Christmas eve.

"My team will also observe the situation there and a total ban will be imposed in 2020 if needed," he said, adding those selling snow spray would have their wares confiscated.

Mansor added MBMB would not stop individuals from using snow spray in their homes and as long as it was not used in public spaces.

Meanwhile, the organiser of this year's Christmas celebration welcomed the decision.

Spokesman Martin Theseira said community leaders were focusing on upholding family traditions and religious practices during Christmas.

"The ban can minimise troubles and arguments during the celebration," he added.