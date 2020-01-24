Melaka to carry out water rationing from Jan 29 as dam levels dip

The water disruption is expected to affect some 550,673 people.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - Melaka state government has announced there will be a water rationing exercise for three districts next week, as the water level at the Durian Tunggal dam takes a drastic dip.

While Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin districts, which are all under zone one, will face the rationing exercise beginning next Wednesday (Jan 29), not all areas would be affected by the disruption.

The water disruption is expected to affect some 550,673 people, but how the rationing would be carried out remains unclear for now.

Mr Adly said the Durian Tunggal dam had breached the critical level with a reading of 38.5 per cent while the Jus dam is at 34.5 per cent and Asahan at 56.7 per cent.

"We need the people to conserve water and use rainwater whenever possible," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Adly said the rationing would affect 62.8 per cent of residential and commercial areas in the three districts.

He said the exercise was indefinite until the situation improves.

He added that the schedule for the water rationing exercise will be announced in the media in the next few days.

Efforts are being made to ensure the water supply at Durian Tunggal and Jus are not being depleted, as they are transferring and pumping water from Sungai Gersik in Johor and Tasik Biru in Chinchin, Jasin, into it, he said.

In September 2018, hotels and residential areas here were badly hit by a water shortage.

Meanwhile, Melaka Consumer and Environment Association chairman K. Murali said the state government is going to face the wrath of the locals if they do not manage the water shortage in a professional manner.

"People are already unhappy with the lack of investment in the state as well as a drop in tourist arrivals, and now there is this situation with the water supply," he said.

Mr Murali said residents want to know whether the situation warrants a full water rationing, like what had happened in 1992, or otherwise.

A drought in late 1991 and a mistake in monitoring the Durian Tunggal dam level was blamed for the worst water crisis to hit the state in early 1992.

Locals were forced to buy containers to store their water supply for their daily needs for months.

More about
Water Resources

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES