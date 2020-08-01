Melaka Chief Minister accepts criticism of imitating actor Donnie Yen positively

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.S.N.Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari is fine with the criticism levelled at him for imitating the style of actor Donnie Yen in his Lunar New Year greetings.

"I take this criticism on a positive note and I hope people watch the full video of the greetings to be released soon," he said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Adly said he had spent less than three hours on the video and photography shooting sessions as it was part of the preparation of the Chinese New Year celebration.

"On other days, I spend my time on planning new development and investment in the state. The state is working hard towards ensuring prosperity for all," he added.

Adly came under fire recently for his "Kung Fu" stunt including from the former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Idris said Adly needs to use his "kung fu" to improve the well-being of the locals, especially with talk that many establishments in the state faced financial problems.

Adly imitated "kung fu" moves from the Hong Kong movie IP Man to mark the coming Lunar New Year celebration.

However, some of the locals also praised Adly for endorsing the multi-ethnic character of the state.

More about
malaysia minister Chinese New Year

