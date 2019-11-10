Melaka cops solve mother-and-son murder case with arrest of Singaporean husband

MELAKA - State police have solved the gruesome murder of a mother and her son with the arrest of her Singaporean husband here.

Melaka police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Mat Kassim Karim said the suspect was arrested on Friday (Oct 11) with the co-operation of Singaporean authorities.

He said the suspect is being brought back to Melaka to assist murder investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

A grass cutter had found several dismembered body parts at Kampung Ladang in Krubong here at about 4.30pm on Thursday (Oct 10).

Both victims are from Taman Merdeka here were believed to have been murdered a few days ago.

It is believed that there are more body parts discarded in a secondary jungle in Krubong.