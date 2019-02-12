Melaka to display some road signs in 5 languages to reflect diversified culture

A street sign in Malacca showing the name of the road in Malay, followed by Jawi, Chinese and Tamil. The English name is in brackets.
PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network
Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network

MELAKA - The road signs of 15 old streets located in Melaka are now displayed in five languages to reflect the characteristics of a diversified culture and multiracial community.

The first road sign in five languages was placed at Tukang Emas Road in October last year by the Melaka state government. After gathering feedback for a year, road signs for a total of 15 streets are now in Chinese, Malay, English, Tamil and Jawi.

The council spent RM6,000 (S$1,965) to erect the new road signs - in blue and green - at the locations.

Street name in Malay is on top with a larger font in green while the name in the three other languages - Jawi, Chinese and Tamil - are written below it in the blue section. The name in English is placed on the last row.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew said the multi-language signage reflect the harmony in Melaka, in a bid to attract more tourists from Singapore, China, Indonesia and western countries.

Mr Tey said each old street in the Unesco world heritage site has its own history and significance. After gathering feedback from professionals, the state government decided to have five languages on the road signs.

"The state government has approved the decision in the executive councillor meeting last year. We show others that Melaka is different from others and express our friendliness to tourists from all parts of the world," he added.

Mr Tey said the state government will continue to improve the road signs including placing road signs in languages relevant to the local area in tourist zones. For example, Portuguese can be included into the road sign at the Portuguese Settlement, and Chinese for Sim Mou Yu Road.

Mayor Mansor Sudin said road signs in multiple languages are good for Melaka which is listed as Unesco world heritage site. It reflects local characteristics and also let tourists learn words in different languages.

Malay, the official language in Malaysia, is still the main language used on road signs, he said. The city council would continue to compile feedback to consider increasing the number of languages used for road signs to be another attraction for tourists for photo shoots.

More about
malaysia languages unesco

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES