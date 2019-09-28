Melaka NGO: Why are we using Singapore's old Deepavali decorations?

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.S.N. Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - A non-governmental organisation is questioning why recycled decoration pieces from Singapore are used to adorn Melaka's Little India in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali festival.

Melaka Consumer and Environment Association's (PPASM) education and woman bureau chief Azizah Harun said many housewives had called her up after seeing the decorations which carry the logos of Singaporean telecommunication companies and television.

"No one should be ridiculed in such a manner by picking recycling decorations from Singapore," she said on Friday (Sept 27).

Azizah said locals felt insulted that materials discarded by others were being used to decorate the streets here.

She said the state could have engaged talented locals to create intriguing decorative pieces instead.

"They should look at how Little India in Singapore has been transformed for the festival of lights," she said, adding that her association had a number of sculptures and artists who could decorate Little India on Jalan Bendahara on a voluntarily basis.

Meanwhile, State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew said Melaka and Singapore's Little India managements had an understanding in 2018 to reuse the decorative items from the island state to avoid spending too much for such items.

"There is also a team from the state government that is working closely with Singapore's Little India on various programmes.

"The decorations are still usable, and we will still come up with our own decorations," he said.

Tey added that the state government planned to hold more charity events for the festive season and avoid spending huge amounts for decorations like in previous years.

"Anyway, we respect the views of the people and I have asked the Singaporean logos to be removed from the decorations," he added.

