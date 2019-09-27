Melaka to rectify 'killer' stretch at Ayer Keroh after spate of accidents

MELAKA - Officials from the local authorities and police met at a "killer" stretch in Ayer Keroh, following a spate of accidents there.

Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) councillor Khamisdzee Ibrahim said the meeting was also attended by officers from the state Public Works Department (JKR), Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) and Melaka police.

"That stretch is the main connection to the North-South Expressway in Ayer Keroh and also the tourism gateway to the state.

"Too many accidents have occurred due to multiple junctions that need to be diverted," he said when met at the accident-prone site yesterday.

Khamisdzee said it was a risky road for motorists to use and the issue needed to be rectified as soon as possible.

He added that the stretch opposite the MPHTJ building had claimed the lives of several motorists.

"The Melaka police are collecting data on the exact number of accidents while JKR will refer to its headquarters for quick solutions to the problem," he said.