Men also fall prey to love scams

PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Not only Malaysian women but men have also fallen prey to love scams to a tune of more than RM67mil (S$21 million) this year, says Datuk Azis Jamman.

The Deputy Home Minister said out of the 1,303 love scam or parcel scam cases reported this year, 1,070 were female victims and 230 were male, with total losses of RM67,737,419.38.

"Macau scams chalked up a loss at RM94,040,451.65 from a total of 1,911 victims of which a majority, or 1,109, were female.

"Women are easy targets for these syndicates and for that reason, there is a need for more awareness on the ground.

"We realise that this issue has been going on for a long time in this country, and the ministry, especially the police, always stresses the importance to Malaysians, especially the women to understand these scams' MO (modus operandi), " he told reporters at a joint press conference in Parliament yesterday.

If people receive promotions or offers from unknown persons, they must check and verify first to ensure that they are not conned, Azis advised.

"With the advancement of technology, the issue of scams is not new, even in developed countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, scams are still happening.

"The ministry and the police will continue to work with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry because women are the easiest targets, " he added.

Its deputy minister Hannah Yeoh said based on the data, most scams mainly focused on women.

"The scams are still rampant and they will target women who are lonely. And because it involves friendships and relationships, they feel ashamed to even lodge a police report and suffer in silence for fear family members will judge them, " said Yeoh.

The MO for a Macau scam is that the scammer would impersonate someone with authority such as a policeman or a bank officer over the phone and convince the victim that they need to pay money to avoid trouble.

For love scams or parcel scams, the scammer would strike up a friendship or relationship with the victim online and then convinces them to send money or entice the victim with a parcel delivery.

Yeoh said it was crucial for those who were being contacted by suspected scammers to not panic and to verify information first instead of immediately making transactions.

She said people should also avoid giving their contact number, bank details and IC number to strangers, especially those calling from unknown numbers.

Based on the 2019 statistics of five currently active syndicated commercial crime cases, investment scams took up the number one spot, recording the biggest loss at RM200,781,043.90.

Men were the biggest victims of investment scams, making up 577 victims out of a total of 842.

In second place are Macau scams while love scams or parcel scams came third, followed by non-existent loans which recorded a total loss of RM38,894,980.87 from a total of 4,151 victims.

Of these, 2,261 were male victims and 1,889 were female victims.

The fifth top scam is online purchase with 2,947 victims scammed of RM24,691,509.21. Of these, 1,906 were male and 1,040 were female victims.

More about
malaysia Internet crimes and scams scams Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES