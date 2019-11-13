Men also fall prey to love scams

KUALA LUMPUR - Not only Malaysian women but men have also fallen prey to love scams to a tune of more than RM67mil (S$21 million) this year, says Datuk Azis Jamman.

The Deputy Home Minister said out of the 1,303 love scam or parcel scam cases reported this year, 1,070 were female victims and 230 were male, with total losses of RM67,737,419.38.

"Macau scams chalked up a loss at RM94,040,451.65 from a total of 1,911 victims of which a majority, or 1,109, were female.

"Women are easy targets for these syndicates and for that reason, there is a need for more awareness on the ground.

"We realise that this issue has been going on for a long time in this country, and the ministry, especially the police, always stresses the importance to Malaysians, especially the women to understand these scams' MO (modus operandi), " he told reporters at a joint press conference in Parliament yesterday.

If people receive promotions or offers from unknown persons, they must check and verify first to ensure that they are not conned, Azis advised.

"With the advancement of technology, the issue of scams is not new, even in developed countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, scams are still happening.