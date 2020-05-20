Mental health issues flood Covid-19 hotline in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - A total of 8,380 calls were recorded on the Covid-19 hotline since the early days of the movement control order (MCO), with many of them related to mental health issues, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

About 46.8 per cent of these calls were linked to "emotional problems" such as stress, anxiety, and even anger, he said, adding that the anger was caused by social factors such as financial problems, no income and misunderstanding among family members.

Dr Noor Hisham said that about 20 per cent of the calls were linked to Covid-19 itself, with many worried about the disease.

"We have to give them counselling. Sometimes they are worried because they don't have the right information, " he said.

Another 6.9 per cent were calls for help for basic needs; 6 per cent were linked to domestic violence, 2.4 per cent were for psychiatric problems such as depression, while 0.2 per cent were for child abuse.

The hotline was manned by MOH doctors and staff, who were on hand to provide advice and counselling.

On another matter, Dr Noor Hisham said it was worrying that there are still some businesses and shoppers flouting the social distancing standard operating procedure (SOP) set for shopping malls and grocery stores.

"There are videos that have gone viral showing how some people do not comply with the SOP.

"This is indeed worrying. The National Security Council has developed the SOP as a guideline for all businesses to be allowed to operate, " he said in his daily briefing yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the SOP included restricting the number of entrance and exit points; limiting customers inside the premises, providing hand sanitisers at the entrances, doing temperature checks, and wearing of masks by employees, among others.

Dr Noor Hisham said it was vital that all employers ensured the SOP are implemented and followed by their workers and customers.

The Health Ministry also urged people to avoid shopping in crowded and narrow places where social distancing is hard to practise.

"We also urge parents not to bring their children or infants to shopping malls or crowded public places to prevent them from being infected, " he said.

