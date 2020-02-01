Merriment on expressway ends for 339 mat rempit in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - Police put the brakes on several hundred mat rempit revving their engines in the wee hours of the New Year on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Bayan Lepas.

During Ops Samseng Jalanan from 3am to 5am by the South-west District police, 339 motorcyclists were hauled up and 206 summonses were issued.

Southwest District police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the summonses were issued for offences like having fancy number plates, expired licence, modified exhaust pipes and other parts, and having no number plates, among others.

"We arrested a 19-year-old college student who had a false number plate," he said.

"He will be charged under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act," he said, adding that the charge carries the penalty of a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$6,600) or a jail term of up to five years on conviction.

After being stopped at the roadblock on the expressway, the mat rempit were required to push their bikes 7km to the Bayan Lepas police station for processing.

Days before the mat rempit were hauled up, Penangites shared photos of them on social media and expressed their annoyance.

One of the pictures shows a group of them stopping at the midspan of the Penang Bridge to take selfies, with some even standing precariously on top of the bridge parapet for pictures.

On Sunday, a woman posted on her Facebook page expressing frustration that some of the motorcyclists, allegedly from Terengganu, ate at her aunt's restaurant in Batu Ferringhi and left without paying.

The woman later posted a comment, saying that someone had stepped forward to pay the outstanding bill after she revealed the name of the motorcyclists' group, which was emblazoned on their T-shirts.