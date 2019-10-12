Millennials in Malaysia spending beyond their means: Report

KUALA LUMPUR - Low-income Malaysians and millennials are piling up debts and risking bankruptcy by turning to banks for loans and credit cards to support their lifestyle choices, says a World Bank Group report.

According to the 21st edition of its Malaysia Economic Monitor, about 27 per cent of households in Kuala Lumpur earn less than Bank Negara's estimated living wage of RM2,700 (S$882.40) for a single adult, RM4,500 for a childless couple or RM6,500 for a couple with two kids.

Households with income below the living wage tend to take on personal financing loans and credit cards to keep up with lifestyle choices and raise living standards, it said.

"Findings by BNM also show that 73 per cent of those earning below the living wage have either secondary, primary or no education.

"In contrast, 72 per cent of those earning above the living wage have completed tertiary education.

"High rates of bankruptcy because of borrowing for consumption rather than for wealth accumulation are an increasing concern, especially among younger borrowers with limited financial knowledge and literacy," it said.

Defaults in motor vehicle and personal financing loans constituted 49 per cent of the total bankruptcy cases in 2018 while bankruptcy cases involving personal financing and credit card debts had grown by 104 per cent and 43 per cent respectively last year compared to 2012.

The report also mentioned an increasing concern over bankruptcy among those aged 25 to 34, noting that 60 per cent of bankrupt borrowers were within this age group.

The study also pointed out that millennials or Gen Y - the generation born between 1981 to 1996 - spend well beyond their means due to "impulse-buying behaviour, easy access to personal loans and credit card financing, the want for instant gratification and seamless online purchasing".