'Ministers no longer get MP allowance': Malaysian MP

Shah Alam MP, Khalid Abdul Samad.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - Ministers no longer receive their allowance as Members of Parliament under the Pakatan Harapan government, says Khalid Abdul Samad.

The Federal Territories Minister said when Pakatan took over the government, the pay structure of the MPs was reformed.

"MPs who hold ministerial positions are only entitled to their allowances as ministers while their allowance as MPs was slashed.

"On an average, these MPs took some RM10,000 (S$3,300) in pay cut after the allowance scheme was reformed," he said, commenting on calls by netizens for ministers' monthly income to be cut following the decision to abolish the Critical Services Incentive Allowance for new intake across the civil service next year.

Khalid, who is Shah Alam MP, said ministers under the previous administration received two allowances - one for their ministerial position and another as MP.

The Parti Amanah Negara communication director also said that Amanah MPs and assemblymen received only 70 per cent of their monthly salary while the balance would go towards the party's coffers.

"This is reasonable because it is the party that helped them win their seats," he said.

