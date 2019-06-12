Minor accident in JB descends to fisticuffs; 5 arrested

JOHOR BARU - A minor fender bender involving two cars along Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama in Taman Mount Austin resulted in a fistfight involving five individuals where it went viral on social media.

South Johor Baru OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais said that the incident happened when a Proton Wira suddenly stepped on the brake, causing a Perodua Myvi that was unable to stop in time and crash into its back around 3.30am on last Sunday (Dec 1).

"The Perodua driver, a 29-year-old man, alighted from his car to see the damage before lecturing the suspect for his poor driving skills.

"It then turned into a heated argument between the two drivers, where things then escalated into a fistfight where the suspect, together with three of his friends, ganged up to punch the Perodua driver several times," he said in a statement here on Thursday (Dec 5).

ACP Shahurinain added that police then arrived at the scene and arrested all five men before bringing them back to Setia Indah police station for questioning.

He said that the Perodua driver suffered minor injuries and bruises to his face, while four suspects, between the ages of 17 and 19 years, were arrested to assist with the investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.