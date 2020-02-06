Miss Universe Malaysia says 2017 winner James' remark on US protests offensive

PETALING JAYA - Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (Mumo) has distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by one its former winners, Samantha Katie James, in relation to the Black Lives Matters protests in the United States of America.

Mumo said the remarks on social media made by the Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 winner were "inappropriate, offensive, unacceptable and hurtful".

"The views expressed on James' personal Instagram account are her own personal views, and are neither the view nor position of Mumo," it said in a statement on Monday (June 1).

It added that James was not contracted to Mumo nor had she represented the organisation since June 2018.

"Mumo stands for a non-racial society and strongly condemns all acts of racism and prejudice anywhere in the world," it said.

RESPONSE TO SOCIAL MEDIA POST BY SAMANTHA KATIE JAMES, PAST WINNER OF MISS UNIVERSE MALAYSIA - MISS UNIVERSE MALAYSIA ORGANIZATION Posted by Miss Universe Malaysia Official Facebook Page on Monday, June 1, 2020

James, a model who is of Chinese and Brazilian parentage, posted several Instastories believed to be linked to the protests in the US, which were triggered by the death of African American George Floyd.

Floyd was suffocated to death by a police officer who knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

In one post, James wrote: "I don't live in America, it has nothing to do with me, but to me, it seems like the 'whites' won.

"Because if you're angry, you respond in rage and anguish. That means it has power over you. They have power over you."

In a separate Instagram story, she posted, "To the black people, Relax, take it as a challenge, makes you stronger.

"You chose to be born as a 'coloured' person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson.

"Accept it as it is, till now hunger and poverty still exists. It is what it is. It is inevitable. Best you can do is remain claim, protect heart, don't allow it to crumble (sic). That's your responsibility."

James' Instagram stories were posted on Facebook and Twitter, following which many condemned her, saying her comments were condescending and "lacks the understanding of the world at large".

A check on Wikipedia showed that her entry had been edited several times after her posts on social media.