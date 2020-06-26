Missing 34-year-old man found hanged from tree in Malaysia, police suspect suicide

SUNGAI PETANI - A 34-year-old man who had gone missing for four days was found hanged from a tree in the forest near his house at Bukit Damar in Pantai Merdeka here Thursday (June 25).

The body of Mohd Azha Md Razi was found by a search party comprising policemen and firefighters with the help of several villagers from the area at about 11.20am Thursday.

Kuala Muda OCPD Asst Comm Adzli Abu Shah said the victim was believed to have been dead for two to three days as the body had started to decompose.

"Medical officers were summoned to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead," he said in a statement.

ACP Adzli said initial investigations had shown that there were no criminal elements at the scene and the victim, who is believed to be a drug addict, is believed to have hanged himself.

"The body has been sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a post mortem," he said.

The case was being classified as sudden death.

Those suffering from problems or contemplating suicide can contact the Befrienders service nearest them. For a full list of numbers and operating hours, go to befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia.