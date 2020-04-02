'Missing' golden mouse returned to Penang hotel

GEORGE TOWN - After going "missing" for 16 days, the golden mouse figurine of M Summit 191 Executive Hotel Suites has been returned to its foyer in Jalan Magazine here.

M Summit Group managing director's special officer Moh Wei Ken said a masked man was caught on CCTV putting the polystyrene figurine back at 3.14am yesterday.

"He scouted out the place at 12.24am and when the coast was clear he returned the human-sized mouse to the company's 20th anniversary gift box decor.

"Our CCTV footage showed that he then got into a car parked nearby and drove off," he said, adding that the figurine was slightly damaged with scratches on the head and neck.

"I find it weird that the Chinese character fu (good fortune) which was pasted on the mascot's bag is now repainted in red instead of the original black.

"Whatever it is, we are happy that it is back in its original place before the end of the Chinese New Year on Saturday.

"My staff joked that the mascot probably went collecting ang pow everywhere and even prayed to the Jade Emperor before it returned," he said.

Moh said the missing mascot was a hot topic in Penang, adding that his friends from other countries also heard about the theft.

On Jan 18, a man was seen running away with the 7kg mouse. He and two other friends had earlier gone to the hotel's rooftop bar for drinks before leaving the place at 2.30am.

A CCTV recording showed two men and a woman walking out from the hotel, and one of them was seen "carting" the mouse away before all of them got into a car in front of the hotel.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong had said that a police report was lodged and the theft was being investigated.