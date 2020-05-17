Missing man found dead in car almost 2 days after fatal crash in Malaysia

PORT DICKSON - A 45-year-old businessman who was reported missing by his wife on Thursday (May 14) was found dead almost two days later.

The body of the victim, Datuk R. Rajasegaran, was found in his vehicle that had crashed at KM10 on Jalan Seremban here.

It is believed he was heading from towards Lukut.

Port Dickson OCPD Supt Aidi Sham Mohamad said policemen on patrol found the damaged car around 10.30am Saturday (May 16).

He said police determined that the car had crashed into an oil palm plantation which was overgrown with bushes.

"The victim was already dead when he was found," he said.

Supt Aidi Sham said a post-mortem examination conducted on the victim showed the cause of death as "multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle accident".

The case is being probed under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.