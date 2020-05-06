Mixed reactions over reopening of public parks in Malaysia

AN 11-year-old boy and his father were roller-skating on the road while his mother and two younger sisters strolled along the pedestrian walkway in Taman Botani Perdana, Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Hairul Anwar Hassan, 41, and his family were seen enjoying physical activities and the fresh air after recreational parks, which were closed under the movement control order (MCO) since March 18, had been reopened to the public but with some restrictions.

"It is important to maintain your stamina by exercising and sweating. If you stay indoors for too long, you may develop illnesses, " said the civil servant.

"However, we must still observe our distance from other park-goers.

"As for my family, we all live in the same house, so it is okay for us to do activities together, " added Hairul who lives in Taman Miharja, Cheras.

His wife Siti Fairus Yahaya, 35, said they preferred to spend time at the park, as there were fewer people there compared to other public venues such as malls.

A sign at Taman Jaya, Petaling Jaya reminding visitors to the park on the dos and don'ts. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"I ensure my children sanitise their hands immediately upon entering the car and shower when we get home, " said the 35-year-old housewife.

Hairul's family is among others with children who are happy that the parks have been reopened.

Many were seen walking, jogging and running while others enjoyed picnics on the grass or at tables and gazebos.

Those who did not wear face masks stayed put with their respective family groups.

However, some individuals have expressed concern over the large crowds at the parks, and called for the authorities to monitor the situation closely.

At Taman Botani Perdana, 32-year-old software engineer from Indonesia, Wisanggeni Hadi Hartoyo, who came with his wife and two young daughters, said the parks should remain open, albeit some extra safety measures were needed.

"Some enforcement personnel should be stationed to break up the crowd in case too many are congregating in one area, " he said, adding that the number of visitors at the park was not high enough to warrant closure.

Individual joggers practicing social distancing at Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Amirah Azmi, 22, said the decision to either open or close parks should depend on the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country."If the number of cases is low enough, then perhaps it is okay to open the parks to the public. But parks should limit the number of visitors.

"Looking at the number of visitors here, I think this park should be closed, " she said of Taman Botani Perdana.

Chuar Kia Lin, 25, who came from Jalan Ipoh for his daily run, noticed a significant drop in foot traffic at the park since the pandemic.

"I used to come here three to four times a week before the MCO. There were more casual visitors then compared to during the conditional MCO presently, " he said, feeling more comfortable now with the reduced number of visitors to the park.

If the parks are closed, Chuar said he would run in his neighbourhood.

Regular visitor to Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir in Ampang, Zehan Chong, 60, said parks should remain open, provided visitors take the necessary measures to protect themselves against Covid-19."People should not gather in large groups and they should maintain a safe distance from each other, " she said.

In Petaling Jaya, park visitors want the authorities to keep the recreational areas open to the public as they really need to use the facility.

One glad visitor is 80-year-old Theng Kim Foo who is a regular at Taman Jaya. He is happy that he can resume his weekday morning routine of tai chi exercise.

"It feels good to be able to come here and breathe in the fresh air.

"It was boring when we had to remain at home and not allowed to go to the park, " he said.

Theng is glad that he can continue with his tai chi sessions at Taman Jaya, Petaling Jaya. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Software engineer Grace Odono, 35, noticed a gradual increase in the number of park-goers since the conditional MCO.

"I started coming here again since the first week of May after the conditional phase was announced.

"There were few people in those days, but then more and more people have been coming in the following weeks, " said the Filipino.

Yemeni student Albaraa Nashwan Maatoq Aldubai, 23, said the crowd size was still manageable.

"Everyone is doing their own activity and our distance between each other is quite far, so it is rather safe, " he said.

