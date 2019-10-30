Mixed reactions to smoking ban at eateries in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - Non-smokers here are rejoicing over the court's decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge against the Health Ministry's ban on smoking in all food outlets in the form of educational enforcement nationwide on Jan 1 this year.

Welcoming the news, company director and ex-smoker MK Muthu Kumar, 50, said people should not smoke in public areas but at designated smoking spots.

"Smokers can puff away at designated smoking zones, but not at eateries where other people are enjoying their meals.

"I used to smoke but due to health problems, my doctor advised me to stop smoking.

"I then started by cutting down on smoking and have now completely stopped, " he said.

A 26-year-old freelancer, who only wanted to be known as Ng, said he was happy with the ban but hoped that stricter action could be taken.

"As a non-smoker, I get very uncomfortable and annoyed when people smoke at eateries such as at nasi kandar outlets.