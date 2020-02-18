Mob boss behind shooting of former Malaysian AG's driver, nabbed with 11 others

PHOTO: Unsplash
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The underworld crime gang behind the shooting of former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail's driver was busted with the arrest of mob boss Ayah Yie and 11 gang members.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohammed said the gang known as Ayah Yie Tiger 99 (AYT99), had been terrorising people in Selangor, especially Klang, for the past eight years.

"We have been tracking them since September last year following news reports of the gang allegedly intimidating a police officer.

"A team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) along with another team from special operations (D8) and Special Branch arrested the head of the gang known as Ayah Yie and 11 other members, three of whom are civil servants in Kelantan and Selangor," he said.

Comm Huzir added that the men, aged between 24 and 49, were remanded for 28 days from Jan 23 and are expected to be charged in court Tuesday (Feb 18).

"Two of those arrested were involved in the shooting (of Gani's driver) but we have yet to arrest the actual shooter who is an ordinary member in the gang," he said.

Comm Huzir added all those arrested had past criminal records ranging from assault to drug offences.

He added about 20 more members of the gang are still at large and police are tracking them down.

