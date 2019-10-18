Money can't buy happiness, says man after $420,000 suit win against Melaka hospital

MELAKA - A 34-year-old man won a negligence suit against Melaka Hospital, but he is not all smiles.

On Thursday (Oct 17), the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh here awarded Abu Baharin Abu Bakar a total of RM1.3million (S$420,000) in compensation for losing a leg following a surgical procedure that went wrong.

He said money wouldn't be able to buy him happiness.

"I don't have a proper life now. My wife and my eight-year-old son are not with me.

"I am a lonely man and sometimes talk to myself, " he said.