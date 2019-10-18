Money can't buy happiness, says man after $420,000 suit win against Melaka hospital

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.s.n Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - A 34-year-old man won a negligence suit against Melaka Hospital, but he is not all smiles.

On Thursday (Oct 17), the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh here awarded Abu Baharin Abu Bakar a total of RM1.3million (S$420,000) in compensation for losing a leg following a surgical procedure that went wrong.

He said money wouldn't be able to buy him happiness.

"I don't have a proper life now. My wife and my eight-year-old son are not with me.

"I am a lonely man and sometimes talk to myself, " he said.

Baharin, who is from Klebang here, said he yearned for the life with his wife before his right leg was amputated in 2015.

"I went to the hospital for a medical examination after suffering a kneecap problem in 2015, but I lost my right leg.

According to Baharin, the surgical procedure went wrong and he came out without his right leg.

"The relationship with my wife became strained after the incident, but I accepted this as fate, and now I live with my adopted family." he said, adding that he developed knee pains after falling from his motorcycle, four year ago.

Abu Baharin also thanked his lawyer V. Gobi for always giving him the encouragement and support when he filed the suit in 2018.

Sessions Court judge Elisabet Paya Wan awarded the amount to Abu Baharin, which includes compensation for prosthetic expenses and loss of income.

