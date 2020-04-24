Monitor your health, Malaysia's public transport workers told

PETALING JAYA - While Covid-19 screenings are not compulsory for public transport workers, they must monitor their health closely in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines, says the Transport Ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pic) said public transport workers comprised those in rail, bus, taxi, e-hailing and p-hailing (motorcycle-based services).

"While Covid-19 screenings are not compulsory for workers in this sector at this time, there is a need to protect the health of operators, drivers, riders, customers and passengers.

"As such, the ministry strongly urges all workers involved to strictly monitor their own health.

"Any individual showing symptoms should immediately cease work and get Covid-19 screening, " he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Wee said all operators must observe good hygiene standards, practise social distancing and use contactless transactions whenever possible.

"They must also use face masks and hand sanitisers, and wash their hands regularly.

"All p-hailing riders must sanitise their delivery boxes daily while taxi and e-hailing drivers must perform the necessary sanitisation of their vehicles according to MOH guidelines.

"Should any worker become Covid-19-positive, the related operator must fully assist and co-operate with MOH to carry out contact tracing and management of the employee, " he added.

For p-hailing services registered with a local authority, Dr Wee said any rider who contracted Covid-19 or showed symptoms must immediately self-isolate and cease to provide delivery services.

Dr Wee urged all p-hailing riders to register themselves under the mySejahtera app administered by the National Security Council (NSC) as further validation by enforcement personnel.

Bus and rail services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and KTMB will begin operating an hour earlier in the evening during Ramadan.

Dr Wee said the services would operate from 6am to 10am and from 4pm to 10pm.

The services that fall under this new schedule include LRT, MRT and KL Monorail operated by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd as well as buses under Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd such as GoKL, Smart Selangor and MRT feeder buses, and KTMB's Komuter and Skypark Link services.

Dr Wee said the frequency of the Rapid KL rail operations would be every 10 minutes at peak hours, and every 30 minutes for off-peak hours."Land public transport in Sabah and Sarawak is also recommended to operate according to this schedule, based on the consideration of the two state governments, " he said, adding that the change in the evening operation hours was to serve the public during Ramadan.

For further information, the public can contact the Transport Ministry via aduan@mot.gov.my, WhatsApp 019-290 7723, cccovid19.mot.gov.my or 1-800-88-7723 (daily, except from 6pm-8pm during Ramadan).

Alternatively, they can contact the National Operations Management Centre at 03-8888 2010.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.