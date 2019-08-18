Monster wives: 'She faked her bruises'

He fell in love with her at first sight at a party, and they got married soon after.

But Lisa (not her real name) often felt suspicious of her husband Adam (not his real name) and his friendships with his female colleagues.

“It was all unfounded fears. There is no other woman. But she wouldn’t listen to me. The thought of losing me somehow made her react in irrational and violent ways, ” says Adam, 37, a sales manager.

Lisa, 36, would be very insecure, demanding and possessive of his time and attention.

While he brushed it off initially, he couldn’t take it anymore when she started lashing out at him physically, and abusing him emotionally by spewing false allegations about him to his friends, employer and even to the police.