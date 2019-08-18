Monster wives: 'She faked her bruises'

PHOTO: The New Paper file
The Star/Asia News Network

He fell in love with her at first sight at a party, and they got married soon after.

But Lisa (not her real name) often felt suspicious of her husband Adam (not his real name) and his friendships with his female colleagues.

“It was all unfounded fears. There is no other woman. But she wouldn’t listen to me. The thought of losing me somehow made her react in irrational and violent ways, ” says Adam, 37, a sales manager.

Lisa, 36, would be very insecure, demanding and possessive of his time and attention.

While he brushed it off initially, he couldn’t take it anymore when she started lashing out at him physically, and abusing him emotionally by spewing false allegations about him to his friends, employer and even to the police.

It took a lot of deliberation, but Adam swallowed his pride and lodged a police report against Lisa for abusing him.

She later went to the police on her own, alleging that Adam beat her up.

“She used make up to create fake bruises on her body, ” he claims.

When the police discovered the bruises were fake, they dropped the case immediately.

“I couldn’t help but notice the authorities didn’t view my case as urgently as they would with a female victim.

“This could make it more difficult for male victims to come forward, ” says Adam.

Another victim known only as Lee (not his real name) also had an overly possessive wife, who constantly yelled at him with foul language.

“She also took great delight in humiliating me in public, ” says the 45-year-old father of three.

His wife, known as Amy, used to seek out places he went to by getting information from his assistant and would drop by his office during meetings and social events.

“She would call me names in front of who I was with and accuse me of not providing for our children.

“This is despite me buying her what she wanted including diamond rings and designer bags, ” says Lee, a businessman.

At home, Amy was also equally abusive.

Lee claims she would break expensive things in their house like crystals and their flat screen television.

Lee moved out of the house after it became unbearable.

 

More about
abuse malaysia Dating/Relationships Domestic Violence marriage

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES