Monster wives: 'She faked her bruises'

He fell in love with her at first sight at a party, and they got married soon after.
But Lisa (not her real name) often felt suspicious of her husband Adam (not his real name) and his friendships with his female colleagues.
“It was all unfounded fears. There is no other woman. But she wouldn’t listen to me. The thought of losing me somehow made her react in irrational and violent ways, ” says Adam, 37, a sales manager.
Lisa, 36, would be very insecure, demanding and possessive of his time and attention.
While he brushed it off initially, he couldn’t take it anymore when she started lashing out at him physically, and abusing him emotionally by spewing false allegations about him to his friends, employer and even to the police.
It took a lot of deliberation, but Adam swallowed his pride and lodged a police report against Lisa for abusing him. She later went to the police on her own, alleging that Adam beat her up. “She used make up to create fake bruises on her body, ” he claims. When the police discovered the bruises were fake, they dropped the case immediately. “I couldn’t help but notice the authorities didn’t view my case as urgently as they would with a female victim. “This could make it more difficult for male victims to come forward, ” says Adam. Another victim known only as Lee (not his real name) also had an overly possessive wife, who constantly yelled at him with foul language. “She also took great delight in humiliating me in public, ” says the 45-year-old father of three. His wife, known as Amy, used to seek out places he went to by getting information from his assistant and would drop by his office during meetings and social events. “She would call me names in front of who I was with and accuse me of not providing for our children. “This is despite me buying her what she wanted including diamond rings and designer bags, ” says Lee, a businessman. At home, Amy was also equally abusive. Lee claims she would break expensive things in their house like crystals and their flat screen television. Lee moved out of the house after it became unbearable.
