IPOH - A team of firemen successfully captured an 80kg python here on Tuesday (Nov 11), after they received an emergency call at 8:40am.

The snake, which is believed to have swallowed a goat and a cat, was caught by six firemen in Ladang Kopisan in Gopeng.

Head of operations Shapri Shaharudin said the snake was caught using several equipment.

"It took six firemen to complete the mission at 9:40am. We have sent the reptile to Perhilitan for further action, " he said.