More than 20 staff in Sabah hospital to be quarantined after patient tests positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU - More than 20 employees at the Tuaran Hospital have to be quarantined after a patient tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said parts of the hospital had to be disinfected as well.

She said this was part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) when dealing with Covid-19 cases.

"There is no need to add on or make assumptions about the whole situation and cause unnecessary panic," she said in a statement here late Wednesday (May 20).

Dr Rundi was responding to circulated messages about the matter which were causing concern among the people, especially those in the Tuaran district.

Sabah recorded an increase of one case on May 20, bringing the total Covid-19 cases in the state so far to 338.

"A total of 30 people are still being treated at the various designated hospitals statewide," Dr Rundi said.

She added that the latest case involved a child who had returned from Kuala Lumpur with his family on a commercial flight recently.

As for students who were tested positive for Covid-19, she said health officials are also making sure that their close contacts are being identified for further action to be taken.

She reminded the public to continue maintaining social distancing and practising high hygiene standards when they are out or near other people.

Dr Rundi also advised the public to stay home unless they have urgent matters to attend to.

