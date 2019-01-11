More and more Malaysians fooled into becoming drug couriers

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The trend of Malaysians being used as drug mules overseas is on the rise, with 86 people arrested so far this year, says Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director said most of the drug mules were fooled with "job offers" overseas.

"Drug syndicates prey on those seeking work, especially in foreign countries.

"The job offers will come with requests to bring a bag or parcel to a destination. When checked by authorities, drugs will be found on the courier," he told a press conference in Bukit Aman on Friday (Nov 1).

From the 86 arrested, 15 were detained in Indonesia, seven each in Australia and Hong Kong, 13 in Japan, 23 in Singapore, nine in South Korea, six in Taiwan, two each in Iran and Laos along with one each in Peru and Thailand, he added.

"A total of 115 Malaysians were detained in foreign countries in 2017, followed by 164 Malaysians last year.

"In both years, the most were detained in Singapore with 48 in 2017 and 87 last year respectively," he said.

Comm Mohd Khalil advised the public to be more vigilant, especially when receiving job officers overseas.

"Check with the relevant departments first before accepting any offer.

"If they give you any bag to bring along during your travels, you have the right to check its content before doing so," he said.

He also guaranteed that anyone who brought drugs overseas would be caught.

"I am saddened for those being fooled to couriering drugs overseas. Please check (your bags) before you go.

"If you leave the country with drugs, there will be no mercy for you," Comm Mohd Khalil said.

Two Nigerian men, believed to be recruiters of Malaysian drug mules, were detained on Oct 26, he added.

"We also seized 227g of cocaine worth RM55,000 (S$17,900).

"We will investigate further to uncover the extent of their network," he said.

On a related matter, Comm Mohd Khalil, who recently went on a working visit to Columbia's Anti-Narcotic and Cancilleria Department, said the NCID would be working closely with their Columbian counterpart in unravelling the network of drug smuggling, especially involving cocaine.

"We will be cooperating more with them from now on as international co-operation is important to battle the drug menace.

"The NCID and the Columbia's anti-narcotic police will each have a liaison officer to enable better and smoother co-operation," Comm Mohd Khalil said.

