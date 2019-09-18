More cases of allergic conjunctivitis and dry eyes recorded in Malaysia due to haze

PUTRAJAYA - The haze has caused cases of allergic conjunctivitis and dry eyes to increase.

Head of the Health Ministry's Ophthalmology Services, Dr Nor Fariza Ngah, said government eye clinics in the country saw a 30 per cent rise in outpatient visits during the haze season.

"The haze has caused a spike in the number of outpatients seeking ophthalmology services, mostly for allergic conjunctivitis, in our hospitals.

"It is not contagious but it causes discomfort as well as red and watery eyes. There is also an increase in the incidence of dry eyes.

"Some hospitals see a doubling in the number of outpatient visits.

"For example, the Shah Alam Hospital saw up to 80 cases of conjunctivitis (per day), up from the usual 40 cases, " said Dr Nor Fariza at a press conference at the sidelines of the World Patient Safety Day Malaysia event here yesterday.

The event was launched by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dr Nor Fariza said those with asthma are more prone to haze-related illnesses.

"Usually, we advise our patients to apply artificial tears and also to reduce outdoor exposure, " she said.

Allergic conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva due to allergy, and it happens when a person's eye comes into contact with an allergen, causing it to become sore, inflamed and sometimes painful.

Dzulkefly said the ministry's health facilities are prepared for the inevitable increase in outpatient visits during the haze season.