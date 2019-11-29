More child sexual predators preying on vulnerable children online in Malaysia

Sonia was horrified when she found out that her 11-year-old daughter Nikki had sent naked photos of herself to a friend she'd made online. Reading the conversation thread between her daughter and her "friend", who claimed to be 18, Sonia was certain that her daughter was being groomed by a predator.

Sonia coaxed Nikki into handing over her phone and encouraged her to tell her about her new friend.

"She met him on an online game platform. He was very friendly and always paid her compliments. I saw the messages... he sweet-talked her, asked her to be his girlfriend and so on. He then started asking her for photos. When she was reluctant, he would ignore her for days until she relented," says the 45-year-old mother.

More and more, child sexual predators are going online to prey on children. They use services that are popular with young people such as online game sites and communities to make their move.

Their communication then moved on to social media or a mobile chat apps and ultimately, face to face meetings. Predators prey on children who seem vulnerable - they gauge this by going through the child's posts on social media.