More Hong Kong folk buying property in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - Hong Kong house buyers are looking around in Penang.

"Hong Kong people buying properties in Penang is not something new. But the number has definitely accelerated now," said International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Malaysia president Michael Geh.

"For the past five years, there had been quite a number of retired bankers and semi-retired professionals who came and stayed in Penang," he said.

These Hong Kong residents, he added, would opt for properties priced between RM1 million (S$327,000) and RM2.5 million.

Geh said Penang had always been popular for Hong Kongers as it is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight away. "There are daily flights from Penang to Hong Kong and vice versa. They can even plan for a 'one-day trip' if they want, as it is very convenient to travel between both places."

He also said the cost of living in Penang is lower.

On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported from a survey that showed "Hong Kong has lost its preferred status among the world's expats" due to soaring flat prices, high cost of living and long working hours, before the protests began.