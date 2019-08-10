More in Malaysia fall prey to gift scam

A total of 17 cases have been filed with the Penang Consumer Claims Tribunal pertaining to scratch-and-win contests this year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry's Penang director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the complaints involved a company selling electrical goods above reasonable prices, with claim amount totalling RM71,764 (S$23,600).

"Salespersons from the company will target consumers aged 40 and above.

"After introducing themselves as a new company in the market, they will offer a prize to the customer.

"But before that, they need to first purchase three electrical items at RM4,999 before they can get the RM1,000 winning prize.

"The consumer will then be persuaded to purchase the items by either cash, credit or debit cards, " he said during a press conference at the office in Lebuh Downing.

Mohd Ridzuan said that in such cases, many consumers felt cheated after purchasing the items like rice cookers, foot massage machines and air purifiers.

"The consumers feel the items were not priced reasonably and that they have been conned into buying items which they do not need.

"In some cases, the company would assure consumers that they could pay the items by bank instalment.

"But this was all done verbally between the company and the consumers, with no written agreements.

"Soon, the consumers realised that the promised request for bank instalment was not processed.

"The whole amount has been deducted from their credit or debit cards, " he added.

Mohd Ridzuan said consumers could file their claims with the Consumer Claims Tribunal while lodging a police report at the same time.

"In light of this, we advise the public to be wary of sales techniques used by these companies.

"Think twice before making any purchase with your debit or credit cards, " he said.