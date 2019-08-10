More in Malaysia fall prey to gift scam

A total of 17 cases have been filed with the Penang Consumer Claims Tribunal pertaining to scratch-and-win contests this year.
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry's Penang director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the complaints involved a company selling electrical goods above reasonable prices, with claim amount totalling RM71,764 (S$23,600).
"Salespersons from the company will target consumers aged 40 and above.
"After introducing themselves as a new company in the market, they will offer a prize to the customer.
"But before that, they need to first purchase three electrical items at RM4,999 before they can get the RM1,000 winning prize.
"The consumer will then be persuaded to purchase the items by either cash, credit or debit cards, " he said during a press conference at the office in Lebuh Downing.
Mohd Ridzuan said that in such cases, many consumers felt cheated after purchasing the items like rice cookers, foot massage machines and air purifiers.
"The consumers feel the items were not priced reasonably and that they have been conned into buying items which they do not need.
"In some cases, the company would assure consumers that they could pay the items by bank instalment.
"But this was all done verbally between the company and the consumers, with no written agreements.
"Soon, the consumers realised that the promised request for bank instalment was not processed.
"The whole amount has been deducted from their credit or debit cards, " he added.
Mohd Ridzuan said consumers could file their claims with the Consumer Claims Tribunal while lodging a police report at the same time.
"In light of this, we advise the public to be wary of sales techniques used by these companies.
"Think twice before making any purchase with your debit or credit cards, " he said.
On another matter, Mohd Ridzuan said they had lodged a police report against WGW Entertainment for using the ministry's logo in promoting the 'Fantastic Duo' Mandopop concert which had since been cancelled. He said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 for false and misleading statements in any advertisement in relation to any goods or services. "We have never endorsed them to use our logo in their promotional materials, " he said. The Act carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 for the first offence and a maximum fine of RM50,000 for the second offence under organisation. Individuals on the other hand can be fined up to RM10,000 with up to one year in prison while the second offence carries a fine of up to RM20,000 with up to three years in prison. "In this case, we tried to contact the organisers and they promised to meet us twice but never showed up, " he said. The concert scheduled for Sept 21 was cancelled at the last minute, leaving thousands of fans fuming and its sponsors in a bind. Both stars David Tao and Shin have since pledged to hold a free concert to make up to their fans.
