Mosque in Perak censured by Islamic body for holding Chinese New Year lion dance, fireworks

PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - A small mosque in Perak that organised a lion dance and fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in an event attended by two lawmakers from Chinese-led Democratic Action Party (DAP) has been censured by the state religious authority for angering the local Muslim community.

The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) said the surau, as small community mosques are called in Malaysia, defied its instructions and disrespected the sensitivity of the Muslim community in the area.

The mosque is located at Taman Pengkalan Utama in Ipoh, capital of Perak state.

"Based on some postings on social media, we found that there have been a lion dance, lighting of fireworks and a speech by the Ipoh Timur MP during the celebration on Feb 1.

"The lion dance and fireworks have caused a negative reaction and anger among the Malay community," JAIPk director Mohd Yusop Haji Husin said in a press statement on Friday (Feb 7).

"And having the Member of Parliament give a speech may be seen as going against the instructions and law as set," he added.

Politicians are barred from using Malaysian prayer houses as a platform for their activities, especially by giving political speeches.

Malaysia's Malay Muslims who are turning more conservative often frown on taking part in events that are seen coming from outside the Islamic religion.

Last month, the Tamil Pongal festival was in the spotlight after a surprise letter issued by Malaysia's Education Ministry warned Muslims not to take part in the festivities, saying this was based on advice from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

And in January too, a school in Selangor became a centre of attention after a complaint by a Malay political party over Chinese New Year decorations on the school's premises. Nine Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers led by Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail came to the school to hang up big red lanterns as an affirmation to Malaysia's multiracial culture.

On Friday, Datuk Mohd Yusop said JAIPk was informed by the surau committee on the celebration on Jan 31.

"We have questioned the suitability for such a programme to be held, given that there were no Chinese members in the surau.

"The surau committee chairman said the programme was to build a closer rapport with the non-Muslim folk and to show that they also respect the culture of various races, while changing the negative perception towards Islam," he said.

The surau committe chairman who was not named also said, according to Mr Mohd Yusop, that there would be a performance by traditional Malay drums called the kompang and a feast. Two Perak DAP lawmakers - MP Wong Kah Woh and assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari - were invited with the hope of getting funding for the mosque's upkeep, the statement said.

Mr Mohd Yusop said the surau committee chairman has apologised for the incident and has also sent in a formal letter, admitting his mistake and oversight.

"We will bring the matter up in the next Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs meeting.

"I would like to reiterate that we have no objections and would support programmes that promote harmony and understanding between races and among the people," he said. "But whatever programmes to be held at mosques or surau, it needs to respect the sensitivity of the Muslims and the Malay community, while not causing conflict with Malay customs.

"We also wish to remind all mosque and surau committees not to allow their premises to be used for any activities by political parties to gain mileage," he added.

More about
malaysia Religion Islam

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Get Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
He will ‘tarik’ your Thai milk tea at Singapore's Chatuchak Night Market
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES