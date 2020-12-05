Most coffeeshops not observing SOP, says Sibu coffeeshop association chairman

SIBU - Only a dismal 20 per cent-30 per cent of the 700 coffeeshops that have resumed dine-in services on Tuesday (May 12) observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) mandated under the conditional movement control order (MCO) period, says the Sibu Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association.

Its chairman, Tong Ing Kok, on Tuesday (May 12) said the lackadaisical attitude was due to a lack of strict enforcement by the authorities.

"I, myself, went down to observe this morning and am sad to see that most of the operators did not even follow the basic SOP, like taking the body temperature of customers, taking down their particulars or providing hand sanitiser," he said.

A number of operators even ignore the minimum distance allowed between tables.

"According to the SOP, there should be at least 2m between tables, but I saw tables being placed too close, just four feet apart. Customers could be seen sitting back-to-back due to this," he said.

Tong said the authorities needed to be strict instead of just telling coffeeshop operators what the SOP was.

"I called up the State Disaster Management Committee yesterday on the expected flaws that might happen today. The enforcement team should start taking stern action against those who do not comply with the SOP.

"If they do this, then everybody will be scared and fully abide by the SOP," he said.

He said if a positive case of Covid-19 was found due to non-compliance by the operators, then everybody would have to suffer the consequences when the authorities stopped eatery outlets from operating for a longer period until things return to normal.

Tong said he didn't want to see this happening.

Even though operators were anxious to resume dine-in services after almost two months of doing just takeaways, they should follow the SOP, he stressed.

"I also appeal for the co-operation of customers.

"If they are presented with the log book, please assist to write down your particulars like name, identity card number including contact number," he added.

