Most Malaysians prefer spending Christmas at home

PHOTO: Pixabay
Mohd Farhaan Shah
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Most Malaysians prefer spending Christmas at home with their loved ones instead of travelling abroad during the holidays.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Johor Chapter chairman Kenny Ngi said as Christmas is a family-oriented holiday, those celebrating it prefer spending quality time with their loved ones at the comfort of their own homes.

"Furthermore, with the new school session starting just a few days after Christmas, families, especially those with school-going children would usually stay at home.

"Only a small number of Malaysians prefer travelling overseas during the holidays."

Ngi pointed out that those who travelled during the period usually choose an overseas tour where they would be able to spend Christmas as well.

He said records from tour agencies indicated that about 10 per cent of those going abroad during the period was for Christmas.

Ngi added that there were some who would leave Malaysia on Christmas Eve and reach their destination on Christmas day just to feel the experience of celebrating it in foreign countries.

"For such travellers, they prefer travelling to European countries or Japan as they want to experience snow and the cold weather.

"However, there are also some who preferred travelling to Australia, which is currently experiencing hot weather," he said yesterday.

