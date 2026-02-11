Mother and 3-month-old baby killed in Johor car crash

A 24-year-old mother and her baby died in a head-on collision with a lorry in Kota Tinggi, Johor on Tuesday (Feb 10).

Kota Tinggi district police chief Yusof Othman said the accident occurred at about 7.20pm at the 65km mark of Jalan Sungai Rengit.

The mother, who was driving a car with five passengers, including her baby, veered against the flow of traffic and crashed into a lorry travelling in the opposite direction, he said in a statement.

The woman had severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local reports.

Her three-month-old son was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The four other car passengers were also taken to hospital, along with the 60-year-old male lorry driver.

The accident is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian identified the mother-son duo as Nor Balqis Yazid and Mohd Bilal Asyraf.

Balqis' husband Muhammad Asyraf Yatim was reportedly emotional as he cradled their son's body outside the hospital.

"I am heartbroken," he told reporters.

His two older children, aged four and eight, were among the four surviving passengers in the car. They are still hospitalised.

