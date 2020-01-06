Motorcyclist, 44, killed by drunk driver in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - A 44-year-old contract worker was killed after he was run over by a drunk driver at Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar early Monday (June 1) morning.

The victim, Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, who was riding his motorcycle and on the way home to Bukit Antarabangsa, was hit from the back by a man who was driving a Nissan Grand Livina at about 1.30am on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said the victim had just finished delivering food, which was sold by his wife.

"The impact of the collision sent the victim to the foot of the road while the culprit dragged the victim's motorcycle some 2km and only stopped at the Titiwanga LRT Station when cornered by members of the public.

"The victim died on the spot due to severe head injury," he said when contacted on Monday.

ACP Zulkefly said the suspect, a 21-year-old car accessories shop worker, has been detained and taken to the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic police station.

"A breathalyser test revealed he was intoxicated.

"He did not sustain any injury," he added.