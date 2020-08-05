MP's motion of confidence on Dr Mahathir rejected

PETALING JAYA - Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has rejected Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal's (pic) proposed motion of confidence on Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be tabled in Parliament on May 18.

Mohamad Ariff said the proposal was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution as it questioned the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment of a prime minister.

"I have studied the motion proposed by Shafie as well as his explanation. Based on the explanations in the motion, I found it not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution because it questions the power of the king to appoint the prime minister.

"Therefore, I cannot allow the motion to be tabled, " he said in his letter, dated May 5, to Shafie.

Shafie, who is Semporna MP, had on May 1 written to Mohamad Ariff to allow him to raise a motion of confidence in support of Dr Mahathir.

Based on House orders, backbencher MPs will have to officially write to inform the Speaker of their intention to propose a motion.

The Speaker has the discretion to allow or reject the motion.

Mohamad Ariff confirmed the veracity of the letter, saying that the Dewan Rakyat would issue a statement today.

Under Article 43 (2)(a), the Agong shall appoint a prime minister "who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of that House" before the Cabinet ministers are appointed.

On Feb 29, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed by the king as the new Prime Minister.

Muhyiddin's appointment came in the wake of a leadership crisis in the Pakatan Harapan leadership that resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

On April 17, Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat issued a notice to MPs for a one-day sitting on May 18.

He noted that the sitting was for the official opening of Parliament by the king with no motions accepted or raised.