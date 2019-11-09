M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death

IPOH - Just two days after the tragic death of commando Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya, who was killed during a live firing demonstration, his widow learned that she was pregnant.
Nour Shafinar Harun, 31, said it was her friends who were visiting that noticed the difference in her.
"My closest friends were visiting me and they said I looked physically different before pointing out the possibility of me being pregnant.
"Even my counsellor, a doctor, who had met me earlier asked me the same question.
Tuanku Zara spent about half-an-hour with Nour Shafinar and her family before handing over a personal donation.
"Tuanku Zara asked me to be strong for myself, my children and my pregnancy.
"I would like to express my appreciation to her for visiting us," she added.
Zahir, 36, a commando of the 11th Special Forces Regiment died on Sept 4 after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launching of the Fifth Infantry Division and the 13th Infantry Brigade in Sabah. It was reported earlier that the investigation is leading towards negligence as the cause of the tragedy. Sabah Police Comm Datuk Omar Mammah said the case was being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code where several individuals would be called to assist investigation. Nour Shafinar also said she didn't not want to point fingers at anyone in relation to the shooting incident. "I have made my peace and do not blame anyone. For me, it was just an accident during training. They were all sharpshooters and they knew the risks but we never know what is going to happen," she said. Zahir leaves behind his wife and three children including a six-month-old baby boy and two children from a previous marriage.
