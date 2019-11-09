M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death

IPOH - Just two days after the tragic death of commando Mejar Mohd Zahir Armaya, who was killed during a live firing demonstration, his widow learned that she was pregnant.

Nour Shafinar Harun, 31, said it was her friends who were visiting that noticed the difference in her.

"My closest friends were visiting me and they said I looked physically different before pointing out the possibility of me being pregnant.

"Even my counsellor, a doctor, who had met me earlier asked me the same question.

Tuanku Zara spent about half-an-hour with Nour Shafinar and her family before handing over a personal donation.

"Tuanku Zara asked me to be strong for myself, my children and my pregnancy.

"I would like to express my appreciation to her for visiting us," she added.