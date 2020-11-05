Muhyiddin pleas for unity on Malaysia budget in face of potential revolt

Malaysia's crucial 2021 budget bill will be officially introduced in parliament on Friday with last-minute tweaks still being made and numerous hurdles that must be overcome to push it through, despite the government’s collaborative approach.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who came to power in March through a political coup that saw the previous Pakatan Harapan ruling administration cannibalise itself, has urged all politicians to back his government’s budget for the good of the nation.

“Because of the importance of [the budget] relating to our efforts to manage Covid-19, ensuring the survival of the vulnerable and steering the economy, I sincerely hope that all members of parliament from all political backgrounds will support the 2021 budget,” Muhyiddin said in a television broadcast on Wednesday.

“If we love our country … we will try save it in any way possible,” he added.

His embattled Perikatan Nasional alliance, as well as his own party, the nationalist Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), have grappled with strained relations with the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), of which he was previously part of.

It is understood that Umno, despite maintaining its support for Muhyiddin, is unhappy with what it views as uneven power-sharing with PPBM, which holds only a handful of seats in the nation’s 222-member parliament.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin is also staring down several no-confidence motions in parliament, where he holds a razor-thin majority. Attempts to prorogue parliament by calling for a national emergency last month were scuppered, and Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, intervened to call on all politicians to band together and pass the budget.

“A lot of veiled threats and back-door negotiations are taking place,” said Cassey Lee, a senior fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“Nobody knows what will happen, but we do know this budget is a crucial one because a lot needs to be done for the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2021, including support for households and businesses following the national movement control orders put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

The budget, which is to be debated from November 9 until November 23, has been described as an inclusive budget by government lawmakers who have pledged to include requests from the opposition, making it something of a landmark.

However, if the final document falls short of both Umno and Pakatan Harapan’s demands, it could stand to be “harshly attacked”, warned political scientist Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University.

“This would make it legitimate for it to be defeated,” Wong said. “Once defeated, Muhyiddin would have lost the Lower House‘s confidence and be left with the choice of seeking re-election or resignation. This is how it may happen even if Muhyiddin’s rivals cannot agree on an alternative.”

The budget stands to be voted down if all opposition MPs vote against it, or if as few as six government lawmakers abstain or are simply absent.

“If the budget has accommodated main demands from Umno and Pakatan Harapan, then voting down is less legitimate but still not impossible. If an alternative prime minister deal is reached, then the voting down of the budget would be followed by … a vote of confidence in the new premier, followed by a new vote to readopt the budget,” Wong predicted.

Muhyiddin’s grip on the premiership has been challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who has claimed that he has sufficient numbers to topple the government.

An opposition lawmaker with knowledge of the matter said that it was more likely that Umno, rather than Pakatan Harapan, would cause a shift, as the party would leverage itself in budget talks to get “more power and position”.

“Umno will seek more cabinet positions, maybe the role of deputy premier,” the lawmaker said. “Right now, the Umno members in cabinet are friendly with Muhyiddin.”

Umno, which is the lead component of the Barisan Nasional coalition, administrated the country for over six decades before being toppled via the ballot box in 2018 by Pakatan Harapan.

Muhyiddin had previously served as deputy prime minister while in Umno, before being unceremoniously booted out in 2016 for going up against then-party president and disgraced ex-premier

Najib Razak, who has been convicted of multiple counts of graft linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Although Barisan Nasional MPs have rejected the opposition‘s idea of a confidence and supply agreement, on Wednesday its chairman Zahid Hamidi – who is facing several charges of corruption in court – said that all 43 of its MPs would back the budget, though they want Muhyiddin to take some of their suggestions into account, such as the extension of a loan moratorium.

Wong, the political scientist, pointed out that it is not solely the bill that needs to pass a second reading.

“Even if the budget passes the second reading, government backbenchers and opposition MPs can still table motions in the committee stage to amend detailed budgets for the ministries,” Wong said.

“If the government puts up a fight and loses any of these motions, parliament‘s confidence will be called into question again. The prime minister would need to table a vote of confidence in himself and get it passed to legitimately survive,” he said, suggesting that the best way forward may be a confidence-and-supply agreement secured by conceding to some key reforms put forth by Pakatan Harapan.

Some of the requests made by Pakatan Harapan that may potentially rub the government the wrong way include requests for equal allocation for both government and opposition lawmakers, said political science lecturer Awang Azman Awang Pawi of the University Malaya’s Institute of Malay Studies,

“The reasoning here is that it is undemocratic to punish voters for different political ideologies,” he said.

However, Awang Azman expects the budget to be passed owing to the king’s advice that political parties put aside their differences, as “no party would want to be accused of disagreeing”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.