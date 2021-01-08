Muhyiddin under renewed pressure in Malaysia as key ally Umno considers political split

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s political troubles aren’t over yet – just weeks after he managed to survive a knife-edge parliamentary session, his key ally and the country’s largest political party, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), is mulling a split from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) ahead of potential snap elections.

Umno will be discussing the motion to cut ties with Bersatu during its general assembly at the end of January, the party’s top leadership said late Wednesday night, adding that the decision would “greatly impact the party and country‘s future”.

The looming split, say analysts, would prove disastrous for Muhyiddin’s hold on power, as Umno commands the support of the majority of the nation’s ethnic Malays, the largest voting bloc.

Although Umno previously held power for over six decades as the head of the Barisan Nasional coalition, it was ousted in 2018 national elections by the Pakatan Harapan administration, which featured Muhyiddin among its leadership.

Less than two years later, however, Muhyiddin and several allies staged a political coup and set up the Perikatan Nasional government, which has been in power since March 2020.

The move has seen him attempt to foster a genial working relationship with Umno, which he was turfed out of in 2016 for criticising the leadership of former prime minister Najib Razak, who is currently on trial for a slew of corruption charges linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Najib is just one of many Umno members currently facing corruption and abuse of power charges in court – one of the reasons Umno is rethinking its alliance with Muhyiddin, said secretary general Ahmad Maslan, describing the cases as “cruel”.

This, as well as the perception that Umno has lost its primacy and control despite having more parliamentary heft than Bersatu, has led to discontent from the party and intense politicking despite their ostensible alliance.

Currently, the party’s top leadership is deadlocked over whether it should remain in Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional, with Umno’s president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seeking to steer the party away from Bersatu and forcing a snap election.

“However, he currently does not have the full support of the Supreme Council members,” said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani of Bower Group Asia. “Because of this, Zahid is looking to use the party annual general meeting and its grass roots to help strengthen the narrative against Muhyiddin. This is especially when most of the 191 party divisions have called for Umno to withdraw its cooperation with Bersatu. With the AGM, Zahid can say that the decision to leave the federal government was not his personal decision but the party’s own.”

Zahid, who is facing 47 charges of money laundering and bribery, said last week that a pandemic-era election could be organised if “standard operating procedures” were followed.

Speculation that an election is on the horizon this year despite Covid-19 numbers hitting into the thousands daily has attracted pushback from Umno leaders themselves, such as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who described the gambit as “selfish”.

“Those calling for a general election before the pandemic is brought under control are irresponsible. I know some of those calling for a general election are from my own party. Don’t be selfish,” he tweeted.

However, he and fellow minister Hishammuddin Hussein – who called for “responsible” choices when discussing political partnership – both said that they would obey the party line and even relinquish their cabinet roles if necessary.

“If the party decides that all Umno ministers must resign, I will abide by this,” Hishammuddin said in a statement on Wednesday, where he also urged the party to focus on the people and the pandemic.

His remarks came a day after the party sacked cabinet minister and Umno member Annuar Musa from his role as Barisan Nasional secretary general, leading to the lawmaker accusing Zahid of conspiring with Pakatan Harapan to shore up support and form an alternative political front.

Analysts believe that Umno’s promise to discuss the matter at their annual general meeting was to give the Muhyiddin administration time to mollify the party by way of offerings such as an Umno member as deputy prime minister, a role currently unfilled.

“It also gives the party space to convince supporters it is a good idea to go it alone,” said Awang Azman Awang Pawi of University Malaya’s Institute of Malay Studies.

However, government positions may not be enough to quiet the party’s discontent.

“There are also Umno leaders currently being charged, and dropping those charges might as well be part of the wheeling and dealing going on now,” said political scientist Azmil Tayeb. “What we can see now is most Umno members have fallen back in line, readying themselves for a face off with Bersatu. The two are too similar to coexist and occupy the same space and time. One will have to perish and my bet is that it will be Bersatu.”

Umno, which ruled the country for 61 uninterrupted years until 2018’s watershed election, has an enormous sway over Muhyiddin, as it supplies the largest number of MPs to a razor-thin parliamentary majority.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition has struggled to govern as Umno piles on fresh demands in exchange for propping up the new government, and as Pakatan Harapan leaders plot to oust Muhyiddin.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.