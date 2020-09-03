Muhyiddin's more popular than Mahathir, but not with Malaysian-Chinese: New poll

As Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin ’s administration faces growing pressure by political players to call a snap election, Malaysians appear to have accepted his leadership, with a local poll claiming two in three people gave him a positive approval rating.

The government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was likely a factor in contributing to Muhyiddin’s popularity, with 93 per cent of respondents in the Merdeka Centre’s survey giving officials the thumbs up for their performance.

This survey, carried out between July 15 to Aug10, interviewed a group of voters that were reflective of the national electoral profile to gauge voters’ perceptions towards the economy, leadership and current issues.

In an opinion poll conducted earlier in the year, ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad saw an approval rating of 56 per cent in March, when a political coup caused his Pakatan Harapan coalition to lose its parliamentary majority and led him to resign.

While Muhyiddin’s overall approval rating stood at 69 per cent, Merdeka Centre’s survey showed a deep ethnic split among voters, with Malaysian-Chinese giving him a positive approval, as compared with 92 per cent from Malay respondents.

About 65 per cent of ethnic Indian voters were happy with Muhyiddin, who has implemented a slew of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a months-long partial lockdown.

Malaysia has seen some 9,300 infections and 128 deaths since the outbreak began.

The survey results come as the country recently registered some unhappiness over the government’s decision to fine a minister just 1,000 ringgit (S$330) for breaking coronavirus self-isolation rules, far less than the penalties imposed on other citizens who committed similar offences.

Nevertheless, the poll found that overall, 58 per cent of respondents approved of Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional alliance, which leads federal government with a slim majority in parliament, while only 28 per cent said they were dissatisfied and angry.

Shoppers in face masks seen in Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: Reuters

Merdeka Centre said that income was a factor in whether a voter approved of the government, with respondents from households earning below 2,000 ringgit per month (US$480) expressing more positive views towards Muhyiddin’s administration.

Just over half of the 3,400 respondents felt Malaysia was headed in the right direction, as opposed to just one in four people who felt the same way from July 2019 to February 2020, when Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan was in power.

The administration took office after voters ended the rule of the previous Barisan Nasional government.

Muhyiddin, a former Barisan Nasional member who once served as deputy prime minister, was sacked from the party in 2016 after criticising embattled leader Najib Razak , who has a raft of corruption charges and is a convicted felon.

Muhyiddin later joined Pakatan Harapan before exiting the group with a splinter faction in February this year, leading to the fall of his former coalition.

His current Perikatan Nasional alliance is made up of former Pakatan Harapan members as well as former opposition members from Barisan Nasional.

According to the survey, Muhyiddin’s coalition had a positive rating of 51 per cent, but his own party, PPBM, saw a 28 per cent positive rating, suggesting his popularity was independent of his party and his position reliant on pleasing coalition partners.

Mahathir’s former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan saw a 25 per cent positive rating.

Some 37 per cent of respondents gave the Muafakat Nasional alliance – made up of conservative Islamic party PAS and former ruling party Umno – a positive rating. .

Merdeka Centre said the rise in support for Muhyiddin’s coalition indicated Malay voters were responding positively to the ability of political parties to overcome their differences.

“This increase of Malay voter support takes place on the back of a positive management of the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid response in dispensing financial aid to affected low-income households and businesses, as well as the latent satisfaction at seeing Malay political parties – which had been in decades-long competition with one another – finally coming together in a pact,” the pollster said in a media release.

“The results also indicate a significant swing of support of Malay voters towards a unified Malay political coalition as exemplified by the large majority of approval gained by Perikatan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional – notwithstanding some contrary views put forth by some leaders in the coalition.”

Of the various coalitions, Pakatan Harapan had a 52 per cent negative rating, the highest negative rating among the various coalitions. Muafakat Nasional had a 37 per cent negative rating, while 27 per cent gave Perikatan Nasional a negative rating.

Meanwhile, the poll also found that 31 per cent of Malaysians were frustrated with political instability, while 17 per cent were worried about the economy.

Bread-and-butter issues remained a top priority, with six in 10 people expressing concern over how to recover from the effects of both the coronavirus as well as from the months-long national lockdown that saw businesses temporarily shut and tourism halted.

However, 68 per cent said the government had been helpful to those in need.

Although support remained strong for a Malay, nationalist government, 57 per cent of Malay respondents agreed that the courts were correct in convicting Najib Razak of corruption and abuse of power linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.