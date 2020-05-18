Mukhriz Mahathir, son of Malaysia's former PM, remains defiant despite being forced to quit as Kedah chief minister

Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, on Sunday stepped down as chief minister of the Malaysian state of Kedah, vacating the role for the second time in his career and dealing a further blow to his father's attempts to return his ousted Pakatan Harapan coalition to power.

"I would rather die standing than live on bended knees," Mukhriz said during a press conference where he announced his decision after losing the support of the state legislative assembly.

Kedah's state assembly became the scene of a political stand-off after several Pakatan Harapan-linked MPs quit the bloc, effectively stripping the coalition of its majority within the 36-person institution and bringing about a change of government.

Mukhriz's replacement Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor represents the hardline Islamist party PAS, allied to the ruling nationalist Perikatan Nasional bloc, which came to power in March following a political coup.

Mahathir quit as prime minister after the defection of several lawmakers and the ousting of the Pakatan Harapan coalition which had governed the country for just 21 months.

The state news agency Bernama said Sanusi was sworn in on Sunday afternoon by Kedah's Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

The coup in March led to the breakdown of Pakatan Harapan itself, with the nationalist Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) riven by an internal split between current premier Muhyiddin Yassin - the party president and key figure in political intrigue - and Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman.

Mukhriz, who is PPBM deputy president, had earlier last week maintained he still held majority support in the state assembly, joking that "news of my death is highly exaggerated".

His father Mahathir had also signalled that he was not finished politically, despite losing power when the king appointed Muhyiddin, having determined Mahathir had lost the confidence of parliament.

Also in focus on Sunday were the contents of a two-hour audio clip circulating widely online purportedly of a fraught Pakatan Harapan meeting held days before the pact's disintegration in late February.

It was the third such audio clip released this week although This Week in Asia could not independently confirm its authenticity.

The move against Mukhriz in Kedah has been interpreted as the latest salvo against the father-son duo by Muhyiddin as he seeks to neutralise efforts to unseat him.

There is now mounting speculation that Mahathir and Mukhriz could be sacked from PPBM, which they co-founded with Muhyiddin.

This is the second time Mukhriz has been pushed out of the job of chief minister in Kedah - the first was in 2016 when he was rejected by representatives from his former party, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), for siding with his father, who had vocally criticised then prime minister Najib Razak over his involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal.

Mukhriz was subsequently expelled from Umno, which went on to lose general elections two years later, ending its nearly six-decade rule.

In Sunday's press conference, Mukhriz said he would not challenge the change of government in Kedah even though it was not "the preferred approach".

Mukhriz also identified Najib as the "same culprit" in both his 2016 exit and the events of the past week, claiming the former prime minister was "still behind the scenes".

He claimed the move against him was retaliation for Mahathir's decision to bring a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin, and for his own candidacy against the current prime minister for the presidency of PPBM.

The party's internal polls have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but observers believe the eventual vote will reveal the allegiances of rank-and-file members firmly split between the two camps: The Mahathirs on one side and Muhyiddin and his supporters on the other.

PPBM was co-founded by the three leaders in 2016 as an alternative to Umno.

PPBM played a key role in the 2018 election that resulted in the largely more progressive Pakatan Harapan forming government, although communication issues and questions about who would succeed Mahathir, now 94, led to internal friction.

Pakatan Harapan lost power just three months before its two-year anniversary but has since renewed the call for democracy, including the no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin.

Parliament will meet on Monday for half a day, a token sitting to avoid prorogation.

Although leaders have said the shortened sitting is designed to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19, critics claim Perikatan Nasional is seeking to avoid being compelled to defend its legitimacy against allegations it has formed a "back door" government.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.